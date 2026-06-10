Arete Research Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $99.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Arete Research from $20.40 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the chip maker's stock. Arete Research's target price points to a potential downside of 9.23% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.79.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,549,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,675,789. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent rally was fueled by reports that Google may use Intel Foundry to manufacture millions of AI chips and that Nvidia could also evaluate Intel as a backup manufacturing partner, reinforcing hopes that Intel’s foundry turnaround is gaining traction.

Intel’s recent rally was fueled by reports that Google may use Intel Foundry to manufacture millions of AI chips and that Nvidia could also evaluate Intel as a backup manufacturing partner, reinforcing hopes that Intel’s foundry turnaround is gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Intel also got a boost from a new collaboration with Cadence on Intel 14A process optimization, which supports the company’s long-term foundry ambitions and customer validation story.

Intel also got a boost from a new collaboration with Cadence on Intel 14A process optimization, which supports the company’s long-term foundry ambitions and customer validation story. Negative Sentiment: Today’s pullback is being driven by profit-taking after the recent surge, plus a broad selloff in semiconductor and momentum stocks as macro worries and sector rotation hit the group. Article Title

Today’s pullback is being driven by profit-taking after the recent surge, plus a broad selloff in semiconductor and momentum stocks as macro worries and sector rotation hit the group. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street’s latest 12-month price target updates for Intel have been described as mostly moderately bearish, suggesting analysts are less enthusiastic about the stock’s upside after the recent surge. Article Title

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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