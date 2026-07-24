argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $932.00 at Citizens Jmp

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $944.00 to $932.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Citigroup upped their price target on argenex from $1,152.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on argenex from $1,120.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised argenex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Glj Research upgraded argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,042.00.

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argenex Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $924.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $865.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. argenex has a 52-week low of $577.04 and a 52-week high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. argenex had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenex will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in argenex by 20,977.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock worth $654,772,000 after buying an additional 774,916 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in argenex by 2,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,110,000 after acquiring an additional 340,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,178,000 after acquiring an additional 331,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,408,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of argenex by 570.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company's stock worth $216,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250,278 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More argenex News

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenex delivered Q2 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $7.32 versus $5.86 expected and revenue of $1.54 billion versus $1.45 billion expected, reinforcing the strength of its commercial execution. Earnings report and transcript

argenex delivered Q2 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $7.32 versus $5.86 expected and revenue of $1.54 billion versus $1.45 billion expected, reinforcing the strength of its commercial execution. Positive Sentiment: Vyvgart sales jumped sharply in the second quarter, with multiple reports citing roughly 60% growth, signaling continued momentum in the company’s lead franchise. Reuters article

Vyvgart sales jumped sharply in the second quarter, with multiple reports citing roughly 60% growth, signaling continued momentum in the company’s lead franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and other commentary suggesting the stock could rise on improving fundamentals and pipeline catalysts. Analyst upgrade article

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and other commentary suggesting the stock could rise on improving fundamentals and pipeline catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed upcoming pipeline readouts, including empasiprubart in MMN, which adds longer-term optionality but is still a development-stage catalyst rather than immediate earnings support. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade

Management discussed upcoming pipeline readouts, including empasiprubart in MMN, which adds longer-term optionality but is still a development-stage catalyst rather than immediate earnings support. Neutral Sentiment: The company emphasized a strong balance sheet with about $3.6 billion in cash and minimal debt, supporting self-funded R&D and pipeline expansion. Business Insider report

About argenex

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Further Reading

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