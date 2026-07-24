Microsoft Earnings Are Coming—But Azure and CapEx Will Decide the Reaction

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NASDAQ: MSFT

reports fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29 . It’s likely that Microsoft will beat both top- and bottom-line estimates. However, investors will be more focused on what management says about capital expenditures (CapEx) in fiscal year 2027 (FY2027).

Analysts expect diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21, up 15.3% from a year ago. Microsoft has beaten estimates for four straight quarters. That part of the story is almost routine and is why MSFT has delivered a total return of over 680% in the last 10 years.

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But what’s happened in the past doesn’t remove the real tension that investors are facing. That sits in one line item: CapEx spending. MSFT is down 29% from its record high, even as the AI trade keeps expanding. Investors are worried that Microsoft has unleashed a spending machine that will never slow down.

Why the CapEx Number Outweighs the Earnings Beat

Third-quarter CapEx came in at $31.9 billion, up 49% year over year. Not surprisingly, free cash flow (FCF) fell 22% to $15.8 billion. That combination—soaring spend, shrinking cash generation—summarizes what makes Wall Street nervous heading into July 29.

Because this report marks the end of its fiscal year, Microsoft has to guide for FY2027. Analysts expect CapEx growth in the 20% to 30% range, which would mean around $220 billion. That number will set the tone for the entire AI trade, not just Microsoft.

A figure near $220 billion would represent roughly 20% to 30% growth, in line with what's already priced into shares. It signals discipline, not excess. That range also matters because it keeps CapEx growth below Azure's. Microsoft's cloud engine can't keep funding its own buildout if spending outpaces the growth it's meant to support.

Analysts are already tracking this math closely. Full-year 2026 revenue is projected between $324 billion and $327 billion, with EPS guided between $16.46 and $17.10. Those figures assume Azure keeps growing near guidance, not above it.

If CapEx guidance lands in that expected range, the market can keep believing Microsoft's AI bet is sized correctly. If it comes in hotter, the FCF concerns from Q3 get worse, not better.

Azure's Growth Rate Is the Real Scoreboard

Azure growth is the number that decides whether Microsoft's spending looks smart or reckless.

Guidance calls for growth in the 30%-40% range. Anything below that would be a red flag. It would mean CapEx is rising faster than the business can justify.

Third-quarter Azure and cloud services revenue grew 40%, or 39% on a constant-currency basis. That's the bar Microsoft has to clear again on July 29.

Microsoft Cloud revenue overall reached $54.5 billion, up 29%. AI revenue crossed $37 billion in annual run rate, up 123% year over year. Copilot's paid commercial seats topped 20 million, growing 250% year over year. Those are the engines CapEx is meant to fund.

The math only works if Azure keeps pace. Even a modest slowdown here would make the CapEx conversation far more uncomfortable.

The Upside Case Almost Nobody's Pricing In

There's a more bullish scenario, but it's a long shot. Azure growth could land above 40%.

That would suggest AI spending is already paying off faster than expected, not just keeping pace. It's the kind of number that could reignite the AI trade broadly, not just for Microsoft.

Few analysts expect it. It's probably too early for that kind of acceleration to show up. Still, it's the scenario worth watching for anyone holding MSFT into earnings.

Microsoft's commercial backlog offers some support either way. Remaining performance obligation hit $627 billion in Q3, up 99% year over year. That backlog gives Microsoft visibility into revenue for years, even if near-term Azure growth stays range-bound.

Where the Stock Sits Heading Into the Print

Technically, MSFT looks stuck in neutral. Shares sit near $380, just below their 50-day moving average of around $400.

The stock rebounded from an April low near $345 to a June high above $460, then pulled back through July. That leaves MSFT range-bound right into earnings, with no clear technical bias in either direction. But it’s becoming harder and harder for long-term investors to find hope in a dead money narrative.

What This Means for Investors

The setup is straightforward, even if the stakes are high. An EPS beat is expected. CapEx guidance near $220 billion would be expected and tolerable. CapEx guidance meaningfully above that is the real risk.

Microsoft trades below its own 10-year average valuation, even after this year's AI buildout. Analyst sentiment stays overwhelmingly bullish, with roughly 43 Buy ratings against six Holds and a consensus price target around $556.

That bullish consensus assumes management keeps CapEX disciplined. July 29 either confirms that assumption or forces a rethink. The earnings beat is table stakes. The CapEx number will tell the real story.

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