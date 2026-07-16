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Why Microsoft Is Playing a Different AI Game Than Big Tech—and Cash Flow Is the Test

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 16, 2026

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9934 of 5 stars		$400.271.2%0.91%23.79Moderate Buy$557.96
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