argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $945.00 to $1,025.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock's current price.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of argenex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,049.22.

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argenex Price Performance

Shares of argenex stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $920.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 167,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,368. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $865.90 and a 200 day moving average of $814.39. argenex has a 12 month low of $587.37 and a 12 month high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. argenex had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Equities analysts expect that argenex will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of argenex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,732 shares of the company's stock worth $1,847,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,568 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in argenex by 20,977.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock worth $654,772,000 after purchasing an additional 774,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in argenex by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock worth $538,408,000 after purchasing an additional 324,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in argenex by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,852 shares of the company's stock worth $436,331,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in argenex by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock worth $350,178,000 after buying an additional 331,489 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting argenex

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenx reported Q2 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $7.32 versus $5.86 expected and revenue of $1.54 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth and profitability. argenx reports quarterly earnings

argenx reported Q2 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $7.32 versus $5.86 expected and revenue of $1.54 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Vyvgart sales jumped sharply in the second quarter, with multiple reports highlighting roughly 60% year-over-year growth, which supports the investment case for argenx’s core autoimmune franchise. Reuters article on Vyvgart sales

Vyvgart sales jumped sharply in the second quarter, with multiple reports highlighting roughly 60% year-over-year growth, which supports the investment case for argenx’s core autoimmune franchise. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on argenx from $1,135 to $1,185 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings update. Benzinga analyst update

Guggenheim raised its price target on argenx from $1,135 to $1,185 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP trimmed its price target slightly from $944 to $932 while maintaining a Market Outperform rating, suggesting continued optimism but a bit less enthusiasm than before. Benzinga analyst update

Citizens JMP trimmed its price target slightly from $944 to $932 while maintaining a Market Outperform rating, suggesting continued optimism but a bit less enthusiasm than before. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-call coverage and business-update articles point to upcoming pipeline readouts, which could add catalysts but also create event risk. Business Insider update

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Further Reading

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