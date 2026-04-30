Argus Has Lowered Expectations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Argus from $102.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the company's previous close.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.3%

HOOD traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $72.85. 26,471,428 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,837,266. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 540,447 shares of company stock worth $40,159,378 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying user metrics and subscription strength provide a growth runway — funded customers, net deposits and Robinhood Gold subscribers all grew in Q1, and prediction‑market fees helped profits, supporting the longer‑term story. Q1 Results Press Release

Underlying user metrics and subscription strength provide a growth runway — funded customers, net deposits and Robinhood Gold subscribers all grew in Q1, and prediction‑market fees helped profits, supporting the longer‑term story. Positive Sentiment: International expansion progress (in‑principle approval in Singapore) could expand TAM and diversify revenue over time. Singapore Reception Article

International expansion progress (in‑principle approval in Singapore) could expand TAM and diversify revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by the CTO was disclosed but executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which is procedural and not an immediate red flag. SEC Form 4

Insider selling by the CTO was disclosed but executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which is procedural and not an immediate red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed — some firms reiterated buy ratings and high targets while others trimmed price targets after the print, leaving consensus views split on near‑term valuation. Barclays Price Target Cut

Analyst reactions are mixed — some firms reiterated buy ratings and high targets while others trimmed price targets after the print, leaving consensus views split on near‑term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue and EPS missed expectations — revenue (~$1.07B) and EPS ($0.38) came in below consensus, triggering re‑pricing of near‑term growth and putting downward pressure on the stock. Fool Coverage

Q1 revenue and EPS missed expectations — revenue (~$1.07B) and EPS ($0.38) came in below consensus, triggering re‑pricing of near‑term growth and putting downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Crypto trading revenue plunged year‑over‑year, which was the primary driver of the top‑line miss and highlights ongoing cyclicality/exposure to crypto market swings. Investopedia Article

Crypto trading revenue plunged year‑over‑year, which was the primary driver of the top‑line miss and highlights ongoing cyclicality/exposure to crypto market swings. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged higher expenses (~18% increase) and a roughly $100M initiative tied to onboarding/Trump‑related accounts and product investments, which may pressure near‑term margins. Yahoo Finance: Expenses Jump

Management flagged higher expenses (~18% increase) and a roughly $100M initiative tied to onboarding/Trump‑related accounts and product investments, which may pressure near‑term margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from Barclays and other shops resetting targets and calling out the “moment” when growth narratives must meet the math adds cautious sentiment to the equity. Barclays Resets Price Target

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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