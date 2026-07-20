Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARHS. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $8.00 price target on Arhaus and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $7.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.58.

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Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $314.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.97 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 89.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company's stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

Further Reading

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