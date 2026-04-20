Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $55,762,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.32, for a total value of $55,762,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,333,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $849,686,539.24. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $16,934,209.32.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ANET traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,075,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,319. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $167.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Zacks Research raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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