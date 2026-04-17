Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 1,395 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total value of $213,532.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $187,404.30.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $240,378.60.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.39. 8,207,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $165.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More.

News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More.

Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More.

Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan—another insider sale that investors will note when weighing near‑term flows. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Arista Networks by 38.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 662,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,480,000 after buying an additional 183,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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