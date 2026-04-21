Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Insider Kenneth Duda Sells 32,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $4,246,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,487,640.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $3,701,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.7%

ANET stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.09. 8,908,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,459,878. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $173.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here