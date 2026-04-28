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Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 4.1% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $162.25 and last traded at $165.4730. 7,402,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,796,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.47.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects robust earnings growth next week driven by hyperscaler/AI demand; previews highlight upside potential that could produce an earnings beat. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been accumulating ANET as an AI-infrastructure play, which supports medium-term demand expectations for the stock. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Arista as a successful women-led company (CEO Jayshree Ullal) can attract thematic flows and broaden investor interest. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and commentaries emphasize that ANET’s growth is AI-driven but set against high expectations — execution matters; these previews are informational ahead of results. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (high forward P/E and EV/sales multiples cited), raising downside risk if execution slips or guidance disappoints. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent short-term pullback and commentary that the stock “dipped while market gains” signals profit-taking after a large YTD/one‑year rally; momentum-based selling can pressure the price ahead of earnings. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor/tech sector weakness and midday sell-offs can amplify downside in ANET despite company-specific strength. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,848,301.44. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,427,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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