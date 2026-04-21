Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 3.7% Higher - Here's Why

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.85 and last traded at $173.0880. Approximately 8,898,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,811,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.85.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 216,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,247,141.35. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,301.44. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,729 shares of company stock valued at $93,969,394. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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