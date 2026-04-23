Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $169.38 and last traded at $172.5490. 7,402,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,817,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.73.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 306,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $51,220,116.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,287,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,615,987.97. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $4,246,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 492,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,413,844. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,110.56. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. Arista Networks's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.3% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 662,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,480,000 after acquiring an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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