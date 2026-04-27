Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATZ. Desjardins raised their price target on Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$135.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$140.54.

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Aritzia Trading Down 2.6%

ATZ stock traded down C$3.70 on Monday, reaching C$139.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 268,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.29. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$45.84 and a 12-month high of C$145.90. The firm has a market cap of C$16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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