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Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Aritzia logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Aritzia to C$158.00 (from C$150.00) and maintained a "buy" rating, implying about a 13.25% upside from the prior close.
  • Several other brokers also increased targets (e.g., Canaccord C$164, Truist C$157, CIBC C$148), leaving Aritzia with a consensus "Buy" rating and a consensus target of C$140.54.
  • Despite the upgrades, ATZ traded down to C$139.51, valuing the company at C$16.15B with a high PE (~47.6) and elevated leverage (debt/equity ~77.4%), indicating expectations are already priced in.
  • Interested in Aritzia? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATZ. Desjardins raised their price target on Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$135.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$140.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Trading Down 2.6%

ATZ stock traded down C$3.70 on Monday, reaching C$139.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 268,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.29. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$45.84 and a 12-month high of C$145.90. The firm has a market cap of C$16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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