Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$110.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$142.08.

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Aritzia Trading Up 0.8%

ATZ traded up C$1.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$140.00. The company had a trading volume of 508,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,449. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$121.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.08. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$46.67 and a 1 year high of C$145.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The firm has a market cap of C$16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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