Arkema (ARKAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Arkema to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $2.4964 billion for the quarter.

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Arkema Stock Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARKAY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Arkema from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Arkema from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKAY

About Arkema

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total's chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema's operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

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