Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Arkema from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

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Arkema Price Performance

ARKAY opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Arkema has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Arkema had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total's chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema's operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

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