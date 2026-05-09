Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Arkema logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arkema SA has an average analyst rating of "Hold", based on nine covering firms: two sell, five hold, and two buy ratings.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.01 versus the $0.91 estimate and revenue of $2.57 billion versus $2.52 billion expected.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed, with some downgrades and upgrades, including Kepler Capital Markets cutting the stock to strong sell and Zacks Research and Sanford C. Bernstein moving it to hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Arkema from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARKAY

Arkema Price Performance

ARKAY opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Arkema has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Arkema had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total's chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema's operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arkema Right Now?

Before you consider Arkema, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arkema wasn't on the list.

While Arkema currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines