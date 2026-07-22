ARM (ARM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.2627 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61. ARM has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $452.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.45 billion, a PE ratio of 344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 217,626 shares of company stock worth $52,415,428 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ARM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,362 shares of the company's stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in ARM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ARM from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $300.26.

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ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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