ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) CFO Jason Child Sells 21,280 Shares

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,616,680. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,673,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,013. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.81, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 3.33. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $210.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.56.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded ARM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Rene Haas will take an additional role at SoftBank Group International, reinforcing the strategic partnership and signaling closer coordination with a major shareholder — a catalyst for investor confidence. Article Title

CEO Rene Haas will take an additional role at SoftBank Group International, reinforcing the strategic partnership and signaling closer coordination with a major shareholder — a catalyst for investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $210 and projects stronger CPU-royalty contributions, reflecting growing analyst expectations for ARM’s revenue mix beyond smartphones. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target to $210 and projects stronger CPU-royalty contributions, reflecting growing analyst expectations for ARM’s revenue mix beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights ARM’s pivot from pure licensing to in-house silicon and AGI-targeted platforms — a structural move that could increase capture of silicon value and address AI hardware bottlenecks. Article Title

Coverage highlights ARM’s pivot from pure licensing to in-house silicon and AGI-targeted platforms — a structural move that could increase capture of silicon value and address AI hardware bottlenecks. Positive Sentiment: AMI announced firmware validation for Arm AGI CPU platforms, which can accelerate customer deployment and reduce time-to-revenue for ARM-based infrastructure products. Article Title

AMI announced firmware validation for Arm AGI CPU platforms, which can accelerate customer deployment and reduce time-to-revenue for ARM-based infrastructure products. Neutral Sentiment: ARM is one of several names highlighted in a Zacks Investment Ideas roundup, increasing visibility among model-driven investors but not a direct fundamental change. Article Title

ARM is one of several names highlighted in a Zacks Investment Ideas roundup, increasing visibility among model-driven investors but not a direct fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have been rallying into ARM’s upcoming quarterly report — the run-up reflects optimism but also raises event risk if results or guidance disappoint. Article Title

Shares have been rallying into ARM’s upcoming quarterly report — the run-up reflects optimism but also raises event risk if results or guidance disappoint. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece favors Coherent (COHR) as the stronger upside growth pick versus ARM, which is a relative view and may draw some rotation away from ARM among investors seeking faster AI-driven growth. Article Title

A Zacks comparison piece favors Coherent (COHR) as the stronger upside growth pick versus ARM, which is a relative view and may draw some rotation away from ARM among investors seeking faster AI-driven growth. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman raised ARM’s target modestly but kept a Sell rating — an example of divergent analyst views that can sustain volatility and mixed sentiment around valuation. Article Title

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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