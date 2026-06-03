ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider William Abbey Sells 6,566 Shares

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total transaction of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,131.36. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, William Abbey sold 4,200 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.81, for a total transaction of $1,444,002.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, William Abbey sold 2,300 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $703,386.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, William Abbey sold 4,655 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.03, for a total value of $1,336,124.65.

On Wednesday, May 20th, William Abbey sold 5,069 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.18, for a total value of $1,303,645.42.

On Tuesday, May 19th, William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total value of $2,440,212.18.

On Friday, May 15th, William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,850.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, William Abbey sold 1,577 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $313,823.00.

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ARM Stock Up 2.3%

ARM traded up $9.12 on Wednesday, hitting $411.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,640,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,063. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $427.99. The firm has a market cap of $435.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.78. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ARM by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in ARM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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