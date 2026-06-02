ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $381.25 and last traded at $402.3960. Approximately 20,615,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,984,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.85.

Specifically, insider William Abbey sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.81, for a total value of $1,444,002.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,327,221.49. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.92.

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Stock Down 1.6%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.19. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 4.6% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in ARM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ARM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 926 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in ARM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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