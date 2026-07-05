Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

AHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

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Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $714.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties's dividend payout ratio is -164.71%.

Armada Hoffler Properties declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 15% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHRT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

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