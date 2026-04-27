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Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Armanino Foods of Distinction logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Armanino Foods of Distinction is projected to report quarterly results on Monday, May 4, with analysts expecting $0.13 EPS and $18.184 million in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter the company beat expectations, reporting $0.17 EPS (versus $0.13 expected), $19.5 million in revenue, a 24.52% net margin and a 48.35% return on equity.
  • The stock opened at $10.14 with a market cap of $315.15 million and a P/E of 17.19; analysts have a consensus Buy rating and a $15.00 target price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Armanino Foods of Distinction.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $18.1840 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.40 million. On average, analysts expect Armanino Foods of Distinction to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $315.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.12. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised Armanino Foods of Distinction to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Armanino Foods of Distinction to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMNF

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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