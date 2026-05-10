Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($3.23). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

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Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARMP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company's stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

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