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Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Armata Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Armata Pharmaceuticals is expected to report quarterly earnings before the market opens on Monday, May 11, with analysts looking for a loss of $0.38 per share and revenue of $0.74 million.
  • The company’s last earnings report was much weaker than expected, posting a $3.42 EPS loss versus a consensus estimate of a $0.19 loss, though revenue came in above estimates at $1.09 million.
  • Wall Street remains bullish on the stock, with HC Wainwright raising its price target to $15 and the consensus rating sitting at Buy.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($3.23). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARMP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company's stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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