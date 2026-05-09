Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.339 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.0%

AWI opened at $161.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day moving average is $183.71. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $149.06 and a 52-week high of $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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