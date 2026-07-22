Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.339 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $151.35 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average price is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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