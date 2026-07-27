Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 9.2% - Should You Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.18. 318,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 568,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQQ. Wall Street Zen raised Arqit Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Arqit Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arqit Quantum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

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Arqit Quantum Trading Up 9.2%

The company's 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

Insider Activity at Arqit Quantum

In related news, Director D'ovidio Manfredi Lefebvre sold 32,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $980,441.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,342,448 shares in the company, valued at $131,315,627.52. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick Willcocks sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $117,920.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,363.68. This represents a 33.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,085. Insiders own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company's stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc is a UK‐based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-safe encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data from current and emerging cyber threats. The company's core technology leverages principles of quantum physics to generate and distribute encryption keys in a way that remains impervious to attacks, including those enabled by future quantum computers. Arqit's platform is designed to integrate with existing IT infrastructures without requiring hardware upgrades, offering end‐to‐end data protection for enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure providers.

The company's flagship QuantumCloud platform uses a patented key distribution architecture to deliver symmetrical keys to endpoints across distributed networks.

Further Reading

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