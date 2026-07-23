Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $9.5420 billion for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.4%

ARW stock opened at $219.21 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $237.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,427 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,466,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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