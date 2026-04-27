Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.07 and last traded at $188.3970, with a volume of 683442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.02.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $136.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,285.65. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,199 shares of company stock worth $3,009,786 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,635,000 after buying an additional 1,028,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,818,000 after acquiring an additional 871,585 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,412.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 409,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 382,385 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,231,833 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $135,723,000 after acquiring an additional 310,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,422,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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