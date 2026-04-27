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Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Trading Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Arrow Exploration logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price drop and liquidity: Shares fell 1.8% to GBX 21.50 on Monday with ~759,829 shares traded, about 22% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • Analyst upgrade: Canaccord Genuity raised its target from GBX 22 to GBX 28 and rated the stock a "speculative buy," supporting a MarketBeat consensus Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 28.
  • Valuation and assets: Arrow has a market cap of £61.46m, a low P/E of 7.17 and improving technicals (50‑day MA GBX 20.01 vs 200‑day MA GBX 15.36), and it operates high‑working‑interest oil assets in several Colombian basins.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 and last traded at GBX 21.50. Approximately 759,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 977,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Arrow Exploration from GBX 22 to GBX 28 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXL

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £61.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.36.

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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