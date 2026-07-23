Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' (ARWR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 43.66% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.17.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 319,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,692. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,569.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 231,620 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

More Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arrowhead announced topline Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 results for plozasiran, with the studies meeting the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo and showing encouraging safety and efficacy data. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Topline Results from Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 Studies of Plozasiran in Patients with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Arrowhead announced topline Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 results for plozasiran, with the studies meeting the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo and showing encouraging safety and efficacy data. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded to the trial win by raising price targets, including Chardan Capital increasing its target to $115 from $90 and reiterating a buy rating, reflecting higher confidence in plozasiran’s commercial potential. Benzinga report on price target increase

Analysts responded to the trial win by raising price targets, including Chardan Capital increasing its target to $115 from $90 and reiterating a buy rating, reflecting higher confidence in plozasiran’s commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment improved further as coverage highlighted that plozasiran may support broader FDA approval and expand Arrowhead’s opportunity in the lipid-lowering market, where it could compete with Ionis’s Tryngolza. Seeking Alpha report on late-stage trial win

Investor sentiment improved further as coverage highlighted that plozasiran may support broader FDA approval and expand Arrowhead’s opportunity in the lipid-lowering market, where it could compete with Ionis’s Tryngolza. Neutral Sentiment: Arrowhead also provided an update on its early-stage ARO-033 first-in-human study, with initial safety progress noted, though this is less immediately important to the stock than the plozasiran data. TipRanks ARO-033 trial update

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Further Reading

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