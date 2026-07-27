Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target suggests a potential upside of 34.35% from the company's current price.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.08.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $85.60 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,239 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 447,456 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Further Reading

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