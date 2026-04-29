Artemis Uk Future Leaders (LON:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artemis Uk Future Leaders (LON:AFL - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.37 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 435 million during the quarter.

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Artemis Uk Future Leaders Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON AFL traded up GBX 0.34 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 340.84. 54,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a market capitalization of £100.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.05. Artemis Uk Future Leaders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 345.68.

Artemis Uk Future Leaders Company Profile

Artemis UK Future Leaders PLC LON: AFL is a closed‑ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange that provides investors with exposure to UK equities through an actively managed portfolio. The trust's mandate is focused on identifying and backing smaller and mid‑sized UK companies that the investment team believes have the potential to become future market leaders. It seeks to deliver long‑term capital growth by investing in companies across a range of sectors where structural growth, strong management teams and sustainable competitive advantages are evident.

The trust is managed by Artemis Investment Management, a UK‑based asset manager, and employs a selective, research‑driven approach to stock selection.

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