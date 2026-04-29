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Artemis Uk Future Leaders (LON:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026

Key Points

  • Artemis UK Future Leaders reported quarterly EPS of GBX 12.37 on revenue of GBX 435 million.
  • Shares rose 0.1% to GBX 340.84; the trust has a market cap of £100.75 million, a negative PE of -5.05, and a 52‑week range of GBX 321–394.
  • The company is a closed‑ended investment company managed by Artemis that focuses on investing in smaller and mid‑sized UK companies for long‑term capital growth.
  • Interested in Artemis Uk Future Leaders? Here are five stocks we like better.

Artemis Uk Future Leaders (LON:AFL - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.37 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 435 million during the quarter.

Artemis Uk Future Leaders Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON AFL traded up GBX 0.34 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 340.84. 54,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a market capitalization of £100.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.05. Artemis Uk Future Leaders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 345.68.

Artemis Uk Future Leaders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artemis UK Future Leaders PLC LON: AFL is a closed‑ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange that provides investors with exposure to UK equities through an actively managed portfolio. The trust's mandate is focused on identifying and backing smaller and mid‑sized UK companies that the investment team believes have the potential to become future market leaders. It seeks to deliver long‑term capital growth by investing in companies across a range of sectors where structural growth, strong management teams and sustainable competitive advantages are evident.

The trust is managed by Artemis Investment Management, a UK‑based asset manager, and employs a selective, research‑driven approach to stock selection.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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