Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $4.0057 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:15 PM ET.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $315.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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