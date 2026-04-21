Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.6667.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts: Sign Up

ARTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Artiva Biotherapeutics

Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARTV opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Artiva Biotherapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Artiva Biotherapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here