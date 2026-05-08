Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AORT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Artivion from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.67.

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Artivion Price Performance

Artivion stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Artivion has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Artivion's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 20,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $787,961.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 780,031 shares in the company, valued at $29,321,365.29. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $340,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 185,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,610. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 133,043 shares of company stock worth $4,977,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Artivion by 402.3% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Artivion by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Artivion by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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