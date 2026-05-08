Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Citizens Jmp

Artivion (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.43% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Artivion from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.83.

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Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $10.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 1,956,647 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Artivion has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In related news, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $238,618.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,965,044.06. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 20,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $787,961.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 780,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,321,365.29. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 133,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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