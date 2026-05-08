Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $27.31. Artivion shares last traded at $25.1120, with a volume of 1,271,438 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.69 million. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $340,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 185,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,610. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 20,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $787,961.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 780,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,321,365.29. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 133,043 shares of company stock worth $4,977,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the company's stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Artivion by 338.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,199 shares of the company's stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Artivion by 23.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,970 shares of the company's stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the third quarter worth approximately $17,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artivion by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,059 shares of the company's stock worth $128,250,000 after buying an additional 232,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company's stock.

Artivion Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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