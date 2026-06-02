Artur Bergman Sells 6,225 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 6,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $105,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,046,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,709,097.92. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Artur Bergman sold 1,077 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $18,330.54.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Artur Bergman sold 852 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $14,910.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Artur Bergman sold 31,848 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $522,625.68.

On Monday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 32,181 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $542,249.85.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Artur Bergman sold 265,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $6,039,350.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $842,800.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 31,079 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $643,024.51.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Artur Bergman sold 24,532 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $516,643.92.

Get Fastly alerts: Sign Up

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 8,107,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,651,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fastly to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fastly, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fastly wasn't on the list.

While Fastly currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here