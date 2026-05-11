Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.6667.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARXS. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Arxis in a research report on Monday. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arxis in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $40.00 price target on shares of Arxis in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Arxis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arxis and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARXS

Insider Transactions at Arxis

In related news, insider Ross Bradley Sealfon bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,102,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,878,596. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Aaron Roth bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 395,515 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,420. The trade was a 17.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 201,564 shares of company stock worth $5,643,792 in the last three months.

Arxis Stock Performance

ARXS stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. Arxis has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $39.45.

About Arxis

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

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