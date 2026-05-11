Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Arxis logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arxis has an average broker rating of “Moderate Buy”, with seven buy ratings and one hold among eight analysts. The consensus 12-month price target is about $45.67.
  • Several firms recently initiated or updated coverage, including RBC at sector perform with a $39 target, Wolfe Research at outperform with a $43 target, and UBS and Robert W. Baird with higher targets of $53 and $55, respectively.
  • Insiders have been buying shares, including purchases by Ross Bradley Sealfon and Jason Aaron Roth at $28 per share. In the past three months, insiders have acquired 201,564 shares worth roughly $5.64 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arxis.

Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.6667.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARXS. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Arxis in a research report on Monday. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arxis in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $40.00 price target on shares of Arxis in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Arxis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arxis and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARXS

Insider Transactions at Arxis

In related news, insider Ross Bradley Sealfon bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,102,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,878,596. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Aaron Roth bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 395,515 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,420. The trade was a 17.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 201,564 shares of company stock worth $5,643,792 in the last three months.

Arxis Stock Performance

ARXS stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. Arxis has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $39.45.

About Arxis

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arxis Right Now?

Before you consider Arxis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arxis wasn't on the list.

While Arxis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines