Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

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Arxis Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Arxis

Shares of Arxis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARXS Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.44 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 353553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

In related news, Director Stephen Duane Oetgen purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,996. This trade represents a 466.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Scott Perhamus purchased 53,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,573,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,047,724. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 201,564 shares of company stock worth $5,643,792.

About Arxis

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

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