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Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Arxis logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week low — ARXS traded as low as $34.44 (last at $34.70) during mid-day trading with about 353,553 shares changing hands.
  • Significant insider buying — Director Stephen Duane Oetgen bought 25,000 shares and insider Kevin Scott Perhamus bought 53,600 shares at $28 on April 17 (about $2.2M combined), and insiders have acquired 201,564 shares worth $5.64M in the past three months, increasing their respective stakes to 30,357 and 3,573,133 shares.
  • Interested in Arxis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.44 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 353553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Arxis Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Arxis

In related news, Director Stephen Duane Oetgen purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,996. This trade represents a 466.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Scott Perhamus purchased 53,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,573,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,047,724. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 201,564 shares of company stock worth $5,643,792.

About Arxis

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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