Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
ASA Gold and Precious Metals logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ASA shares passed above their 50‑day moving average
  • The company announced a $0.04 dividend payable May 13 (ex‑dividend May 1), which represents a 13.0% yield.
  • Major shareholder Saba Capital Management bought 50,560 shares at $71.50 (0.86% increase), bringing its stake to about 5.9 million shares; insiders purchased 438,339 shares last quarter and now own 1.69% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and traded as high as $70.21. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $69.4960, with a volume of 57,531 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on ASA

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 13.0%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,560 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,903,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,114,621.50. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 438,339 shares of company stock valued at $30,853,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Right Now?

Before you consider ASA Gold and Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASA Gold and Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While ASA Gold and Precious Metals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines