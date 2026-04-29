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Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Asahi Glass logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Asahi Glass shares traded 4,578 shares on Wednesday (down 18% from 5,568 the prior session) and last traded at $7.31 versus a previous close of $7.10.
  • The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E of 17.0 and low volatility (beta 0.45), with conservative leverage (debt/equity 0.25).
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.18 on $3.55 billion in revenue and set FY2025 EPS guidance at 0.470.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session's volume of 5,568 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $7.10.

Asahi Glass Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Asahi Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS.

About Asahi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., operating under the global brand AGC Inc, is a leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high‐performance materials. The company's core business includes architectural and automotive glass, display glass for liquid crystal displays and semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as fluorochemicals, ceramics and specialty materials. Through these diverse product lines, Asahi Glass serves markets ranging from construction and automotive to electronics and chemical processing.

Founded in 1907 as Japan's first sheet glass producer, Asahi Glass has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations spanning Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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