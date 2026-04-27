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Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Asahi Glass logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price gap: Asahi Glass shares gapped down, opening at $6.9720 after a $7.30 close and last trading at $6.90 (down ~2.7%) on very light volume (637 shares).
  • Earnings and guidance: The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter on $3.55 billion revenue, with a net margin of 3.34% and ROE of 4.16%, and set FY2025 EPS guidance at 0.470.
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap is $7.72 billion with a PE of 16.51 and beta 0.45; the 50-day moving average is $7.45 versus the 200-day at $7.05, and the balance sheet shows D/E 0.25, current ratio 1.39 and quick ratio 0.72.
  • Five stocks we like better than Asahi Glass.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.9720. Asahi Glass shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 637 shares.

Asahi Glass Stock Down 2.7%

The business's 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Asahi Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS.

About Asahi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., operating under the global brand AGC Inc, is a leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high‐performance materials. The company's core business includes architectural and automotive glass, display glass for liquid crystal displays and semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as fluorochemicals, ceramics and specialty materials. Through these diverse product lines, Asahi Glass serves markets ranging from construction and automotive to electronics and chemical processing.

Founded in 1907 as Japan's first sheet glass producer, Asahi Glass has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations spanning Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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