Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.9720. Asahi Glass shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 637 shares.

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Asahi Glass Stock Down 2.7%

The business's 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Asahi Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS.

About Asahi Glass

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., operating under the global brand AGC Inc, is a leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high‐performance materials. The company's core business includes architectural and automotive glass, display glass for liquid crystal displays and semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as fluorochemicals, ceramics and specialty materials. Through these diverse product lines, Asahi Glass serves markets ranging from construction and automotive to electronics and chemical processing.

Founded in 1907 as Japan's first sheet glass producer, Asahi Glass has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations spanning Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

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