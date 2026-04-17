Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

AHKSY opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

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