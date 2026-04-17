Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Asahi Kasei logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Asahi Kasei from "hold" to "strong-buy" and Goldman Sachs also raised it to "strong-buy"; two analysts now rate it Strong Buy and one rates Hold, giving an average "Buy" consensus.
  • Key stock metrics: market cap $14.02 billion and PE 13.15; the stock opened at $20.12 with 50-day/200-day SMAs of $21.16/$18.57 and a 52-week range of $12.71–$24.12.
  • Business profile: Headquartered in Tokyo, Asahi Kasei is a diversified manufacturer across chemicals, homes, health care and electronics, emphasizing advanced materials and life sciences innovations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Asahi Kasei.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

AHKSY opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Asahi Kasei Right Now?

Before you consider Asahi Kasei, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Asahi Kasei wasn't on the list.

While Asahi Kasei currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines