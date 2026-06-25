Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.43. Asana shares last traded at $6.3990, with a volume of 828,426 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Daniel Mark Rogers sold 26,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $179,653.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,905,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,692,494.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aziz Megji sold 31,696 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $211,095.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 778,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,185,662.48. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, CAO Veronica Sosa sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $75,777.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,211.04. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.27.

View Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Stock Down 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.58 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,546 shares of the company's stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Asana by 40.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company's stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company's stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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