Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.60. Asana shares last traded at $7.3880, with a volume of 530,092 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 20.21%.The company had revenue of $205.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, CAO Veronica Sosa sold 11,378 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $75,777.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,211.04. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 5,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $35,016.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,179,674.64. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,304 shares of company stock valued at $792,775. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Asana by 2,008.8% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,251 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,237,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,925.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 174,663 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 206.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 158,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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