Top 135 Best Locally Owned BBQ Supply Stores in the U.S., According to Survey [2026]

Barbecue season is easy to romanticize. Smoke in the air, a cooler on the patio, friends enjoying each other’s company. But behind the backyard ritual is a very real consumer economy.

The spending footprint of a typical American summer involves a surprisingly long list of grilling categories: meat, sauces, rubs, charcoal, pellets, propane, coolers, patio furniture, disposable tableware, smokers, grills, pizza ovens, outdoor appliances, and full backyard kitchen builds.

This means barbecue season touches a wide mix of public companies - food producers, packaged-goods brands, home-improvement chains, warehouse clubs, grill makers, and outdoor-living retailers among them.

For companies like Tyson Foods, Hormel, Kraft Heinz, McCormick, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Traeger, the cookout carries real commercial weight. It sits firmly on the summer spending calendar.

However, the more interesting story is that barbecue does not feel much like a corporate category to most consumers.

Our survey of 3,009 consumers, which ranked America’s best independent BBQ supply stores, shows how much of the category’s credibility still sits with local specialists: grill shops, pit builders, butcher-adjacent retailers, outdoor kitchen showrooms, sauce makers, rub makers, and the kind of store where someone behind the counter can tell you exactly why your brisket came out dry.

Big companies may sell a lot of products, but independent stores often still earn the trust.

BBQ Boom The ranking below shows the top 135 independent BBQ stores across America. Ranking Store City State 6 BBQ Pits by Klose Houston Texas 7 The Grill Store by Prestige Frisco Texas 8 Oklahoma BBQ Supply Tulsa Oklahoma 9 The Kansas City BBQ Store Olathe Kansas 10 Atlanta Grill Company Roswell Georgia 11 Matt's BBQ Pits Pipe Creek (San Antonio area) Texas 12 Buffalo Barbecue Quest Blasdell New York 13 Just Grillin Outdoor Living Tampa Florida 14 The Hearth & Grill Shop Nashville Tennessee 15 Memphis Barbeque Supply Memphis Tennessee 16 NOMAD Grills Dallas Texas 17 BBQ Grill Outlet San Diego California 18 NYC Fireplaces and Outdoor Kitchens Maspeth (Queens) New York 19 Texas Star Grill Shop Houston Texas 20 Grill & Smoke BBQ Store Madison Alabama 21 Grillbillies BBQ Supply Wendell North Carolina 22 G6 Grills Outdoor Kitchen Orlando Florida 23 Smoke'n Dudes BBQ Supply Bensalem Pennsylvania 24 American Fire BBQ & Grilling Supply Lee's Summit Missouri 25 Goodwood Hardware & Outdoors Baton Rouge Louisiana 26 Holy Smokes BBQ — The Grillin' Shop Centennial Colorado 27 Dizzy Pig Craft Seasonings Manassas Virginia 28 Smoke Ring BBQ Supply St Peters (St. Louis) Missouri 29 Bart Fireside Columbia South Carolina 30 Cascadia BBQ Supply Fife (Tacoma) Washington 31 Bar-B-Que Barn Arlington Massachusetts 32 Portland Barbecue Shop Portland Oregon 33 BW Outdoors West Des Moines Iowa 34 Grill Masters Supply Louisville Kentucky 35 Sam's NW BBQ Co. Sherwood Oregon 36 Southern Q Smokers Acworth Georgia 37 Embers Grill and Fireplace Store Brentwood Tennessee 38 Backyard Barbecue Store Wilmette Illinois 39 Brownsboro Hardware & Paint Louisville Kentucky 40 Jetmore Wantagh (Long Island) New York 41 Over the Fire BBQ Supply Phoenix Arizona 42 Smoked Seduction BBQ Supply & Catering Livermore (Bay Area) California 43 Charlotte Grill Company Charlotte North Carolina 44 Shores Fireplace & BBQ St. Clair Shores Michigan 45 Dimaio's Fire Food N' Fun Indiana Pennsylvania 46 The Outdoor Kitchen Store Tampa Florida 47 BBQ Allstars Southaven Mississippi 48 The Grillin' Cave Mt. Juliet Tennessee 49 B & W Hardware Wake Forest North Carolina 50 Diablo Grills BBQ Specialty Store Walnut Creek California 51 Texas Outfitters Southlake Texas 52 Smoker Guru Paterson New Jersey 53 The Ohio Barbecue Store Cincinnati Ohio 54 Barbeque Supply Company Greendale (Milwaukee) Wisconsin 55 Kenny Queen's (Ace Hardware) Huntington West Virginia 56 Arizona Grill & Hearth (The King of BBQs) Tucson Arizona 57 DR. Smoke Pittsgrove New Jersey 58 ABSCO Fireplace & Patio Birmingham Alabama 59 West Coast BBQ Shop Chula Vista (San Diego) California 60 BBQ Island Tempe Arizona 61 GreaseMonkey BBQ - Supply Store Casper Wyoming 62 Bourlier's Barbecue & Fireplace Royal Oak Michigan 63 Destination Bar-B-Q Rochester Minnesota 64 Brownsville Grills Miami Gardens Florida 65 CLA Grills & Services Little Rock Arkansas 66 Calidad Grills St. Augustine (Jacksonville) Florida 67 Champion BBQ Supply Oklahoma City Oklahoma 68 Fat Daddy Smokers LLC Waukesha Wisconsin 69 Northern California Grills Sacramento California 70 Fireside BBQ & Appliance West Hollywood / LA California 71 Affordable Outdoor Kitchens Millersville Maryland 72 Grillers Choice LLC Gilbert South Carolina 73 Premier Gas and Grills Green Cove Springs (Jacksonville) Florida 74 Northern Fire Grilling & BBQ Supply Minnetonka Minnesota 75 St Louis BBQ Store St. Louis Missouri 76 Big Apple BBQ & Fireplace East Elmhurst (Queens) New York 77 Wichita BBQ Store Wichita Kansas 78 Ken Rash's Little Rock Arkansas 79 Chicago Grill Company Arlington Heights Illinois 80 Specialty Gas House Columbus Ohio 81 Lakes Region Luxury Outdoor Tilton New Hampshire 82 BBQ Concepts Las Vegas Nevada 83 Outdoor Kitchen Concepts Cottonwood Heights Utah 84 Green Mountain Grills Fargo Fargo North Dakota 85 The Heating Lodge Bangor Maine 86 Lehrer Fireplace & Patio Highlands Ranch Colorado 87 Maui BBQ Grills Kihei Hawaii 88 Armand's Discount Fireplace & BBQ Company Culver City California 89 Big Bear BBQ Supplies Williamsville New York 90 Sweet Swine O' Mine Grill & Smoker Superstore Byhalia Mississippi 91 BBQ Grills of Wisconsin Germantown (Milwaukee) Wisconsin 92 Wild Smoke Anchorage Alaska 93 Premier Barbecue and Fire Las Vegas Nevada 94 River City Fireplace and Barbeque Sacramento California 95 Big Sky Outdoor Spaces - BBQ Missoula Montana 96 Grills of Mississippi Ridgeland Mississippi 97 AZ BBQ Outfitters Tucson Arizona 98 The Grill Center Sherwood Oregon 99 Charlotte Outdoor Kitchens Monroe (Charlotte) North Carolina 100 The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store Brainerd Minnesota 101 Sholes Supply Backyard & Barbecue Coventry Rhode Island 102 Choly's Grill North Miami Florida 103 Aspen Fireplace & Patio Columbus Ohio 104 Patio 505 Albuquerque New Mexico 105 J.R.'s BBQ Supply Company Moore Oklahoma 106 Fireplace & BBQ Center Clive Iowa 107 Mitten BBQ Supply Grandville (Grand Rapids) Michigan 108 Embers Living Westminster Colorado 109 Armitage Direct Chicago Illinois 110 New England Grill and Hearth Portsmouth Rhode Island 111 New England Patio & Hearth Wethersfield Connecticut 112 The Fire Farm — Outdoor Living Products Monroe Connecticut 113 BBQ Heaven at Fireplace Professionals Sioux Falls South Dakota 114 Chili Dawg's Foods of Fire Gretna Nebraska 115 Watson's Fireplace & Patio Lutherville Maryland 116 The General Store Spokane Spokane Washington 117 The BBQ Maestros Indianapolis Indiana 118 Pierce Outdoors Scarborough Maine 119 Best Fire Hearth & Patio Albany Showroom Albany New York 120 Charcoal and More Indianapolis Indiana 121 Grillworks Cheyenne Wyoming 122 Casual Barbecue & Fireplace Murray Utah 123 Montana Barbeque Pro Shop Billings Montana 124 Sutter Home & Hearth Seattle Washington 125 Alltown Gas Grills & Propane Weymouth Massachusetts 126 Vista BBQ Outfitters Henderson Nevada 127 Indy Grills Lebanon Indiana 128 Evergreen Home & Hearth Brewer Maine 129 Vermont Gear, Farm-Way, Inc. Bradford Vermont 130 Hawgeyes BBQ Ankeny Iowa 131 Wagner Hardware Wilmington Delaware 132 Allen & Petersen Cooking & Appliance Center Wasilla Alaska 133 Finlayson Outdoor Seattle Washington 134 Helping U BBQ Omaha Nebraska 135 Modern BBQ Supply Meridian Idaho Share this on your website or blog × Embed this on your website or blog × Copy the code below and paste it into the body of the HTML of your web page. <iframe src="[SOURCE_URL]" width="[FRAME_WIDTH]" height="[FRAME_HEIGHT]" id="data_map_iframe" allowfullscreen allowtransparency="" style="border:0;"frameborder="0"></iframe><p style="text-align:center"><small>Created by <a href="[BRAND_URL]" target="_blank">[BRAND]</a> • <a href="[FULL_SIZE_URL]" target="_blank">View larger version</a> </small></p><script>window.addEventListener("message",function(e){e.data.hasOwnProperty("FrameHeight")&& (document.getElementById("data_map_iframe").style.height = e.data.FrameHeight+ 'px')}),document.getElementById("data_map_iframe").onload=function(){ document.getElementById("data_map_iframe").contentWindow.postMessage("FrameHeight","*")}; </script>

Key Findings

The Cookout Has Become a Surprisingly Large Consumer Basket

Not long ago, a backyard barbecue was a pretty modest proposition. Meat, buns, charcoal, sauce, maybe a bag of chips. Now it can be a much bigger spend.

Today, a single cookout can pull in groceries, packaged foods, fuel, appliances, patio products, outdoor furniture, home improvement spending, and specialty equipment.

For a growing share of households, the grill has stopped being a standalone item - it is one piece of a larger backyard build that might include a counter, outdoor fridge, pizza oven, fire pit, and dedicated seating.

Food companies see a summer pickup in spending on meats, condiments, sides, and snacks. Retailers see it in seasonal grocery baskets.

And home-improvement chains benefit from grill sales, patio furniture, outdoor appliances, and larger backyard project budgets. Additionally, grill and smoker brands benefit as consumers trade up to more specialized equipment.

Consumers seem to notice the commercialization. When asked which part of barbecue season feels most over-commercialized, the top answer was expensive grills and smokers, at 27%. Fourth of July promotions came next at 22%, followed by premium meat prices at 15%.

So the concern is not just that one part of the cookout has become expensive. It is that the whole season now feels heavily packaged, promoted, and upsold.

Big Companies Benefit, But Local Companies Still Get the Credit

One of the clearest findings is the difference between who profits from barbecue and who consumers think keeps the culture alive.

Large companies clearly have scale. They control shelf space, advertising budgets, supply chains, pricing, national promotions, and much of the consumer’s actual shopping experience.

But when respondents were asked who is most responsible for keeping American BBQ culture alive, they did not point to big brands.

Family traditions were the clear winner at 39%. Local BBQ restaurants followed at 19%. Independent BBQ stores and local butcher shops each accounted for 9%.

Big-box retailers? Just 2%.

That is a fairly telling result. Consumers may buy barbecue products from major retailers, but they do not appear to see those retailers as the heart of the category.

This is an important distinction for public companies with exposure to the BBQ season. A business can capture spending without capturing cultural loyalty.

Independent Stores Sit in a Valuable Middle Ground

Part of what makes independent BBQ stores worth paying attention to is the dual role they play - genuinely commercial businesses that also carry real local credibility.

Their inventory - branded grills, smokers, sauces, rubs, pellets, charcoal, outdoor kitchens, accessories, and replacement parts - puts them squarely inside the same economy as national retailers and equipment manufacturers.

But they also do something harder to scale: they help people make decisions.

In a category this complex, that matters. A shopper weighing up gas, charcoal, pellet, kamado, offset, built-in, or portable equipment has a lot of ground to cover.

Add in cooking temperatures, fuel types, meat cuts, maintenance requirements, accessories, and the question of whether a full outdoor kitchen actually makes sense for their situation, and the decision gets genuinely difficult.

A big retailer can offer selection. A good independent store can offer judgment.

That matters more when purchases are expensive. A smoker is not an impulse buy for most households. Neither is a built-in grill nor a full outdoor kitchen. Even premium cuts of meat now cost enough that people want to feel they won't be financially affected.

That is where local expertise becomes part of the value proposition.

Texas Is Still the Obvious Center of BBQ

Texas claims five of the top 10 spots on the ranking. Eight stores in the top 20 overall - a margin no other state comes close to.

What is more useful than the raw count is the range of business models.

Jeff’s Backyard in San Antonio reflects a full-service local grill dealer. BBQ Pits by Klose in Houston represents the custom pit-building tradition.

BBQ Outfitters shows how a regional specialty retailer can build scale. Chuds Provisions near Austin has a more focused, appointment-led model. NOMAD Grills in Dallas speaks to the premium portable-grill niche.

The variety within those Texas entries says something meaningful about the state as a market. The barbecue restaurant culture there is well documented, but what the ranking reflects is a mature retail ecosystem built around backyard smoking, grilling, accessories, and custom equipment.

For consumer-facing companies, that is the bigger point. Regional food culture can create demand well beyond restaurants. It can support equipment makers, retailers, service businesses, specialist suppliers, and premium backyard spending.

The Best BBQ Stores Often Follow the Suburban Consumer

Many of the highest-ranked stores are not in the middle of major downtowns. All Things Barbecue, the No. 1 store, is in Wichita. The Kansas City BBQ Store is in Olathe. Atlanta Grill Company is in Roswell. The Grill Store by Prestige is in Frisco.

Other strong entries appear in places such as Centennial, Wendell, Wilmette, Waukesha, and Grandville.

That makes commercial sense. The buyer for a serious smoker, built-in grill, outdoor kitchen, or patio upgrade is typically a homeowner with outdoor space to fill.

That means the strongest BBQ retail markets are not necessarily the country’s biggest cities. They are suburban and regional places - yards, garages, patios, driveways, households with both the space and the appetite to spend on outdoor entertaining.

This ties the category directly into the broader backyard economy.

For companies in home improvement, appliances, specialty retail, or outdoor living, the geography of BBQ retail is a useful reminder: this is a category anchored in suburban and regional household spending, not urban density.

Meat Prices Are Where the Pressure Shows Up First

The survey also points to a clear pain point: meat. Asked which BBQ item has become too expensive to buy with any regularity, 42% of respondents named steak. Brisket came in second at 25%, with ribs at 12%.

This is deeper than a grocery grumble. Steak and brisket are the two cuts most closely associated with serious grilling and smoking - the ones that signal effort and occasion.

If they start getting reserved for special events rather than showing up at every summer cookout, the downstream effects on planning and spending patterns could be real.

They may switch proteins. They may host smaller gatherings. They may look harder for value. Or they may become more selective about where they buy meat.

That last behavioral shift is worth noting. When meat gets expensive, the value of specialist guidance tends to rise alongside it. A shopper dropping serious money on a brisket wants to know they’re buying the right cut, from a source they trust.

So higher prices do not only push consumers toward cheaper cuts. In some cases, they push people toward better advice - which is where independent specialists have an edge.

Consumers Will Pay More When They Understand the Value

The data does not suggest Americans are only chasing the cheapest possible cookout. When asked which BBQ product is most worth paying extra for from a local specialist, meat was the clear leader at 43%. Rubs or seasonings followed at 18%, with sauces at 15%.

This pattern shows a premium price holds when the difference it buys feels real and specific to the shopper.

With meat, the reasons are straightforward - quality, freshness, sourcing, the actual cut, and the confidence that comes with good advice.

Looking at rubs and sauces, it shifts to taste, regional identity, and the pleasure of finding something you can’t pick off any supermarket shelf.

This is the space where smaller operators can genuinely compete. Not by undercutting national retailers on price - that’s a fight they’re unlikely to win - but by offering something that feels more specific, more trusted, or more worth mentioning to the person next to them at the cookout.

It also explains the depth of sauce, rub, seasoning, pellet, smoking wood, and locally made product selections you find in good independent BBQ shops. Those items are not afterthoughts or margin fillers. They are a significant part of what the store stands for.

The BBQ Store Is Turning Into an Outdoor-Living Business

One thing that stands out when looking across the ranking is how few of these businesses are purely grill shops anymore.

Outdoor kitchens, pizza ovens, fireplaces, fire pits, patio products, knives, propane, replacement parts, repair services, delivery, installation, and classes are now featured across a significant number of the ranked stores. Some have brought in meat counters or set up alongside butcher operations.

The category has moved. Backyard cooking has been absorbed into the broader outdoor living category, and the grill has become one component in what is increasingly a larger household project.

The commercial opportunity that is created is meaningfully larger. A customer who walks in for a smoker might, over several years, end up spending on a built-in grill, an outdoor fridge, a patio setup, or a full kitchen.

Stores that have built out design, installation, and service capabilities are better placed to capture that full journey.

It is also why the category fits so naturally alongside home-improvement retailers and the broader universe of public companies exposed to household upgrade spending.

Service Is the Part Chains Struggle to Replicate

Independent stores are not always going to win on price. That is not their easiest lane. Their advantage is service.

Classes, demos, tastings, delivery, installation, repairs, replacement parts, and detailed product guidance show up repeatedly across the ranked stores. That breadth of service matters because the equipment itself can be genuinely confusing - and for many buyers, genuinely expensive.

Someone buying their first smoker is not just looking for a box to take home. They need to work out the right size for their setup, understand the trade-offs between fuel types, know what ongoing maintenance looks like, and have some realistic sense of whether it will still be getting used six months later.

For independent retailers, that kind of service is not a feature bolted on to justify a price premium. It is often the reason someone chooses to walk through their door rather than click through to Amazon.

Final Thoughts

Barbecue season is a useful window into American consumer behavior because it combines several things at once. It is seasonal spending. It is grocery spending. It is home-improvement spending. It is also cultural spending.

The scale of the category benefits public companies across a wide range of sectors. Food producers, packaged-goods brands, retailers, warehouse clubs, grill makers, appliance companies, and home-improvement chains all have real exposure to how Americans spend during the summer cookout season.

But the trust in barbecue still appears to sit closer to Main Street. When consumers think about what keeps barbecue culture alive, they point to family traditions, local restaurants, butcher shops, independent stores, and small makers.

They may do a significant share of their actual buying through national brands, but they do not particularly want the culture to feel like a product that was designed in a conference room.