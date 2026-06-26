Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 8.4% - Here's What Happened

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.9250. Approximately 5,494,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,124,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Asana from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Asana from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.32%. Asana's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 8,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $56,191.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,601.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Mark Rogers sold 26,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $179,653.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,905,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,494.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,033 shares of company stock valued at $573,647. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Asana by 2,008.8% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,251 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 335.1% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company's stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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