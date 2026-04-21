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Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AAWH) Stock Price Up 9.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Ascend Wellness logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ascend Wellness shares rose 9.9% on Monday to about $0.5056 (intraday high $0.5118) on ~122,058 shares traded, roughly 19% above average; the 50‑day moving average is $0.50 versus the 200‑day at $0.63.
  • Analysts are negative: Zacks Research downgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong sell", and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Sell".
  • Fundamentals remain weak—Ascend reported a ($0.16) EPS versus ($0.12) expected, has a negative net margin (23.61%) and extreme negative ROE (1,099.51%), a high debt‑to‑equity ratio of 133.34, and is forecast to post about -0.33 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in Ascend Wellness? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAWH - Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.5118 and last traded at $0.5056. Approximately 122,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 102,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Ascend Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Ascend Wellness presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AAWH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.00 million. Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 1,099.51% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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